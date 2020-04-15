“Social Life” – what’s that!

Well, another week has come and gone and no new news, just the same old stuff. Social-distance, wash your hands, wear face masks, stay at home, and the list goes on and on. This pandemic sure is hard on reporters since there are no events scheduled. I know one thing for sure, I’m getting a lot of stuff done around the house that I have been putting off or just didn’t have time to do. Geez, I sure do miss my “social life,” although that was the main reason I never got anything done around here. As most of you know, my mother Dolores Hoffart passed away recently. So, I brought some boxes home from her house that had my name on it. Oh, my goodness, I knew she was a special lady but each week I find out more and more how special she was. One whole box was filled with newspaper clippings of every single article I have written for the

Anderson News for The Ex- aminer since Dec. 29, 1994 and she numbered each one of them. So, No 1 was Dec. 29, 1994 and now I’m up to Dec. 28, 2005 which was No 574. So, if I have years, how many more have written 574 articles in 11 I written in the following 15 years. Maybe it’s time for me to retire! In another box I found clippings of everything Don and I have been in the paper for since 1994 and clippings of anybody she knew, and she knew a lot of people. She even cut out articles that just had our name mentioned in it and had our names circled. Now I’m telling you this la- dy was one busy lady on a normal day and then once a week she took the time to read the paper and cut out clippings.

Then I found another box that had every one of my report cards and awards I had gotten from Kindergarten through the 12th grade. I have cut out articles of my kids here and there and kept special things throughout the years from or about them, but I now realize she had me beat by a long shot.

Who knows what I will ly wait to see! It’s bringing find this week! I can hard- back lots of memories, that’s for sure. I sure do need my “social life” back though!

Happy birthday this week to: Apr. 16 – Harriet Borski, Cole Davis, Brenda McDonald, Atina Minor, Johnny Pasket, Martin Lara and Louise Sanders; Apr. 17 – Lindsey Schroeder, Monica Mitchell, Clint Vezurk, Kirstie Busa, Ann-Marie Backhus and Kory Kwiat- kowski; Apr. 18 – Brandon Borski and Kyndal Bohnert; Apr. 19 – Geralyn Backhus, Hagan Burzynski, Maycee Myers and Victoria Negrin; Apr. 21 – Kimberly Holloway, Marlana Dobyanski, Jacquelyn Taylor and Nancy Hock; and Apr. 22 – Doug Sechelski and Braleigh Pas- ket.

Happy Anniversary to Apr. 16, Wes and Stacey Male, nine years; Sean and Kelsey Winn, four years; Apr. 18- Tony and Jackie Watson, 22 years; Apr. 19- ki, 40 years; Apr. 20- Bran- Dennis and Dianne Sechels- don and Andrea Eisenman, seven years; Trevor and Razi Pistler, one year; Apr. 21, Randil and Zola Taylor, 58 years; Apr. 22- Tanner and Ashleigh Krause, three years; Aaron and Mackenzie Walkoviak, three years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling (936) 870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@ yahoo.com.