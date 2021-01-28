4-H collecting Teddy Bears for nursing home

Pastor Lamb of Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson had a very special sermon for Jim-Bob Trant. I understand they developed a close friendship. Jim-Bob’s little family will surely miss him, and I pray that Lauren knows she can call on friends to help her out. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.

There were no trips for me this week except to College Station a few items. If COVID was not so serious, I would enjoy heading out at times, but for safety purposes I stay close to the house.

The Salem Lutheran Church voters met this week and the preliminary plans are to host a fish fry during the Lenten season. I am excited because this is one fundraiser that I always look forward to. I am not sure how they make that fish so good. Keep checking my column for the date. It is my understanding March is the month they are considering.

One of Whitehall’s high school seniors, Shelby Seale, will graduate this May and he is scheduled to enlist in the Army for cyber security. He will be needing hand surgery soon in order to complete the job for the Army. Please keep Shelby in your prayers. After seeing all this social media stuff and hearing what is happening with our youth, I applaud him for his choice of career.

The Sonshine Sisters all seemed a bit feisty today but the laughs, stories, news updates and new friendships are blessings to all of us. If you are interested in coming, please feel free to call me and let me know. We do not have a group over 10 so feel free to join.

Karen Winter is home after her injury, surgery and rehab. We are happy to hear that she is getting better.

The WHCVFD welcomes new members. If you live in the area and wish to join as either a firefighter or auxiliary member, we encourage you to attend. The business meetings are the first Monday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the station. You must attend three meetings to be considered a member. However, we can always find something for you to help with!

The Sewing and Charm 4-H Group of Anderson has a request. They are collecting new and slightly used teddy bears and stuffed animals to share with the residents of local nursing homes. The information is below.

Arrange to drop off stuffed animals or Teddy Bears by calling Valerie Busa, 979-255-7509 or email at jbusa34@gmail.com or vrichter@gmail.com or call Geralyn Backhus, 936-825- 1570 or email geralynbackhus@yahoo.com.

“Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue” is a song contest sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. CONTEST ELIGIBILITY

• Open to youth ages six to 16 years at the time of local entry.

• Contestant must be a U.S. citizen or U.S. national.

• Contestant does not have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate but must live or attend school in the same state as the sponsoring VFW Auxiliary. Call me, 936-870-5284 if you are interested in this and I will get all the information to you. The deadline for submission of the application and song is March 31. I know that we have some beautiful voices in this part of Texas!

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Kerrie Karr the sister of Mike Serres, Dennis and Janis Frenzel, Karen Winter and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Feb. 1 – Cambry Rice; Feb. 2 – Kelsey Vickers; Feb. 3 – Judy Cotter, Trudy Hicks, Linda G. Nobles; Feb. 5 – Sarah Feldmann, Leylan Schroeder; Feb. 6 – Lillian Branner, Will Schroeder. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Feb. 1 – WHCVFD Business meeting, 7 p.m. at station.

Feb. 6 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out, at the station.

Feb. 6 – Texas Pickers, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., downtown Whitehall.

March ? – Salem Lutheran Church fish fry (details to come).

March 31 – Deadline for the Red, White and Blue Song contest.

April 24 – Whitehall Community Center Birthday Bash.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936.870.5284 or you can email me at georgiamolitor2014@gmail.com.