Blanket drive ends Jan. 24

The Martin Luther King, Jr. parade was canceled due to COVID-19. A virtual celebration was held. I have the honor of being born on the same day as Martin Luther King, Jr. I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable holiday.

The city of Plantersville held their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 11. They discussed buying property for city hall, discussed May elections and discussed guidelines for posting local events on the city website.

I hope everyone had safe travels on FM 1774 South. It was closed Friday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 18, due to them putting finishing work on the bridge.

Navasota Public Library is now offering free notary service.

The 9th Annual Plant-ersville Crawfish Festival & Cook-off is Saturday, April 24, at Plantersville Town Hall. Due to COVID-19, presale wristbands and team entry fees won’t be collected until April 1. Sign up now to reserve your team’s spot. General admission for early bird is $35. After April 20, the fee is $40. Cook-off categories include: boiled crawfish, crawfish dish, gumbo & creative drink. Other events include: crawfish eating contest, horseshoe competition, cornhole and live music all day. Visit Facebook.com/9th Annual Plantersville Crawfish Festival & Cook-off for more information.

The city of Navasota is planning its annual Texas Birthday Bash Music Festival March 5-6. The headliner for March 5 will be Roger Creager and Tracy Lawrence headlines March 6. For tickets visit www.texasbirthdaybash.com/tickets.

Grimes County has been ordered to reduce business capacity due to TSA Hospitalization Rate. Trauma Service Area N surpassed the limit set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott in Executive Order GA-32.

Filing for a place on the city of Plantersville ballot is Jan. 13, till Feb. 12. File in person from 8 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Elections Office, 100 South Main Street, in Anderson. Email Grimes County Elections Administrator Lucy Ybarra, lucy.ybarra@grimescountytexas.com for more information. Additional details may be found at cityofplantersville.net.

Grimes County Animal Rescue (GCAR) is hosting their first annual fundraiser festival and concert May 1, 2021. Music will feature Doug Stone. There will be an auction, children’s activities and fun for the entire family. Contact GCAR, 936-306-5565 or 936-873-2500 for more information.

You can also visit their website, www.grimescountyanimalrescue.com or email grimescountyanimalrescue@gmail.com.

A Quilt, Afghans and Blanket Drive began Oct. 1, 2020 and continues through Jan. 24. Help share the warmth by donating new or gently used Blankets, Quilts and Afghans. Call Audrie Busa or Cindy Gardovsky, 979-777-0856 for more information.

Attention students! Do you dream of working in the agriculture sector? A degree in Animal Science, Pre-Vet, Wildlife or Range Management are some of the degrees you can receive. If so, you should apply for a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Foundation Scholarship. Applications are open through Feb. 8, 2021. Apply at bitly/33dFBhB.

Deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of JimBob Trant on their loss.

Happy birthday to Debbie Craig Lighffield, Cherl Powell, Theresa Owens, Samone Hinson Smith, Veta Roshalle, Stacy Munson, Jamie Norwood Pivonka, Robert Lavalais and Carmella Lavalais.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people to begin loving their fellowman and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/ birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmailcom or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.