Cherish the past, embrace the future

As Judy Blume once said, “Our fingerprints don’t fade from the lives we touch.” I honestly cannot think of a better quote to tackle 2021. A community builds memories and feelings of home and security. While spending time researching previous history in Richards, we came across some wonderful gems. W.E. Richards was a south Texas banker and organizer of the Valley Route and Townsite Loan Company. He completed the 1940 census on which he listed his occupation as a “broker.” Our town was named after Richards by railway officials in hopes of what could be brought to the community financially. Once the idea of a town took root, the people knew they would need a place to complete their financial transactions- thus the Richards State Bank was formed. The Richards State Bank was organized by Green Davis and O. A. Hamilton. The featured picture was submitted by a fellow history enthusiast, and features Clem Boyd Teague, Rush Wood, and Jesse D. Bookman (middle).

Richards Civic Club rescheduled their normal meeting due to the frigid temperatures to Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. During the meeting they will elect officers for the upcoming year, as well as plan for spring events. Current President Don Brame was excited to share the news of a donation over $900 from Union Grove Baptist Church, which will be used towards the upcoming Civic Club food drive. Our Civic Club is a busy little group finding ways to serve the community and bring the community center into 2021. If you have not stopped by for a meeting plan on being at the next one, they are a lot of fun.

Fundraising is a part of any group that hopes to meet the needs of those in their area and Richards PTO is no different. PTO fundraising flyers will be sent home soon. The fundraiser from the PTO group this year will feature stuffed Valentine Day gifts, Mini Bundt Cakes, and carnations. Carnations have been the go-to flower for so many Valentine celebrations and sales, it’s hard not to smile and buy a few for someone to make them smile. The Richards Athletic Booster Club wanted to extend their thanks as well. Based on the support from our community - the group was able to help with the purchase of new adjustable basketball goals for the Richards ISD gym. If you have not been to a game lately you are missing the opportunity to cheer on our athletes, as well as see all of the improvements to the athletic facility over the past couple of years. As a RISD alumni it makes my Panther heart so happy to see our gym looking nice! Currently the Richards High School basketball team is 14-2 and have a home game Friday, Jan. 22, at 5p.m.

The 2021 Grimes County Fair is approaching quickly. If you are currently a part of the Richards 4-H group be mindful of the following check ins: Grimes County Fair book has been released with fair dates being June 2- June 12. Upcoming deadlines: Rabbit shows: Jan. 14 - Rabbit Meeting and Jan. 28 - Rabbit registration deadline. You can find the entire schedule at www. grime scountyfair. com

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarrafamily23@gmail.com or on Facebook @www.facebook.com/lucky.ybarra.23.