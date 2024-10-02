Concord Cemetery Association meeting Oct. 19

Iola Food Pantry held their monthly distribution at the Iola Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Sept. 21. There were around 92 people that came for food. Food distributed will feed around 266 people. All sorts of food including milk, eggs, canned goods, fresh produce, frozen meat and other items were ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!