Donate to Anderson VFD

Recently all residents in the Anderson Fire District should have received a letter from the Central Grimes County Anderson Volunteer Fire Department in efforts to conduct their annual fund drive. Due to COVID-19, the Anderson VFD was unable to hold their annual steak dinner and live auction in 2020. Monies from these fundraisers are used each year to maintain their fire apparatuses as well as training, gear and equipment. Presently this VFD operates nine different fire apparatuses used for various situations and currently has 13 active volunteers that serve the Anderson area. With last year’s generous donations, the department was able to purchase a new Tanker/Pumper to better serve our area.

Please consider sending in a donation to the Anderson VFD, P.O. Box 561, Anderson, TX 77830. It will be greatly appreciated. If you are interested in joining this organization, please attend one of their business meetings that are held on the third Monday of each month at the fire station in Anderson beginning at 7 p.m. To find out more information you can contact Fire Chief Michael Kimich, 936-870-8776 or President Darrell Dietrich, 936-873-2725.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and the Anderson Knights of Columbus will pair up once again for a much-needed blood drive Sunday, Jan. 24 at the St Stanislaus Parish Hall in Anderson from 8:30 am. until 1 p.m. To sign up online please visit this link: https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/324375. The sponsor code is STKR A fire COVID-19 anti-body testing will be available for all successful donations! This test is authorized by the FDA only for detecting the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and is not intended for diagnosis of COVID-19. For more information, contact Henry Ostermann, 936-873-2291.

Award winners at the Grimes County Crime Stoppers dinner Saturday evening included: Lifetime Achievement Award - Tuck McLain; the Grimes County Meritorious Service Award - GCSO Administrative Assistant Lisa Bates and the Officer of the Year Award - Grimes County DPS officer Dre Burns. Thanks to each and every one who donated to or supported this organization in any way to help honor all those in Law Enforcement in Grimes County

Winner number 21 of the St Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Jan. 17. The winner of a Taurus G2C, 9mm is Kennetha Kleimann of Tomball, TX. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Jan. 24.

Happy birthday to those celebrating this week: Jan. 21 - Grayson Cleere and Justin Scott; Jan. 22 - Dylan Failla, Chelsea Bailey and Ashley Hughes; Jan. 23 - Debbie Pasket, Beth Whittle, twins Ke’Aundra and Keaun Eddings, Wyatt Greenwood and Cooper Flournoy; Jan. 24 - Jaime Diehl, Jody Matejicek, Shannon Pasket, Pam Johnson, Jordan Coronado and Dagan Alford; Jan. 25 Pat Chenault, Raul Molino, Lauren Grimes and Greg Eakens; Jan. 26 - Theresa Dietrich, Jennifer Backhus, Jr. Tennyson, David Hejny and Brac Jones; Jan. 27 - Janice Pasket, Donna Blankenship, Justin Crenshaw and Deacon Ted Baker.

In last week’s news I somehow omitted the anniversaries so in this week’s news I will add the belated anniversaries as well as the upcoming ones too. Happy belated anniversary to: Jan. 15 - Jerome and Linda Klawinsky, 38 years; Jan. 18 - Gary and Janice Pasket, 24 years; Jan. 19 - Bryan and Dana Wheeler, 3 years; and Jan. 20 - Todd and Cheli Greene, 20 years. This week’s anniversaries include: Jan. 21 - Tubie and Joan Pushee, 21 years; and Jan. 25 - Charlie and Michelle Hopper, 30 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.