Keith Civic Club meeting canceled

Area and county residents were shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Jim-Bob Allen Trant Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in College Station. A celebration of his life was held Monday, Jan. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson with visitation beginning an hour before the service. Rev. Richard Lamb officiated the service. Burial was in the Allen family cemetery in the Piedmont Community.

Trant was born in Bryan June 14, 1982 to Harold B. “Bud” and Janice Allen Trant. He was married to the love of his life, Lauren Graves at Trinity Lutheran Church in Navasota. He served as Head Elder at Zion Lutheran Church. He loved serving the Lord. He was the father of three children, Trace, Emma and Will Cicero Trant. At the time of his death he served as Grimes County Treasurer. He was a great man and friend. He will certainly be missed. Remember his wife and children, his father Bud Trant and other family members in your prayers. Following the burial, the family served a meal in the parish hall.

The annual Iola Coon Hunt was held last week. Iola Community Fire Hall was used to serve the meals and as a gathering place for the event. Quite a bit of money was raised for the Iola FFA Booster Club. The three lottery item winners were Tracy Beene, Jason Gooch and C.T. Walpole. Thanks to all that assisted in any way.

Two new tombstones were erected in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Carlos. There was a double monument for Johnnie Lee Sowell who was born Jan. 21, 1930 and died June 15, 2020 and his wife JoAnn Brennen Sowell who was born May 25, 1936 and died Aug. 10, 2020. The other monument was for Richard D. “Rich” Caldwell Jr. born May 9, 1977 and died April 18, 2012. May their memories be forever blessed.

Area friends of Billy Williams were sorry to learn of his death Tuesday, Jan. 12 from a massive heart attack. At the time of his death he was a resident of Fields Store. He was born Dec. 26, 1958 to Robert and Elsie Williams. He is survived by his son Robert and daughter Ashley. Other survivors include two brothers, David and Lester, and his sister Linda. Services were private. He was buried in Evergreen Cemetery between the graves of his parents. Do remember his family in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club was canceled. There has not been a meeting since October. Future plans for meetings will be posted later.

Iola Food Pantry was open Saturday, Jan. 16. There were 53 people that came for food. The membership of Evergreen Baptist Church was among those that volunteered. The day before the event, several workers came out to help prepare. Thanks to all that assisted in any way. The pantry is open the third Saturday each month for anyone in need of a helping hand.

Membership of Pyramid Masonic Lodge No 593 held their monthly meeting in North Zulch Tuesday, Jan. 19, with a fair number in attendance. The membership enjoyed a meal of potato soup that was certainly enjoyed by all present. The lodge business meeting followed with a variety of business discussed and acted upon.

Happy birthday this week to Jan. 24 – Adam Biddle, Baylei Morgan; Lee Burnett, Jo Jo Porter; Jan. 25 – Mason Davis Wright, Rachel Ridings Crenshaw; Jan. 26 – Beth Ann Tucker; Jan. 27 – Cheri Coneley, Don Nolan Robertson Jr.; Jan. 28 – Ashley Biddle, Eric Boblick; Jan. 30 – Adam Christopher Crenshaw. Hope your special day was a happy one.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.