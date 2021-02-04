The Anderson Food Pantry, 367 Fanthorp Street in Anderson, will be open Thursday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. till noon. All residents of Grimes County may participate. For more information call the pantry, 936-873- 5005.

The Grimes County Mobile Food Bank will be open from 10 a.m. till noon at the Expo/Fairgrounds (on FM 3455) Thursday, Feb. 11 in Navasota. Grimes County participants can participate but proof of residence is required. For more information call 936-873-2195 or 936-825-2637. The pantry closes once all food is distributed.

Winner No 23 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Jan. 31. The winner of a Thompson 1911 A, 45 ACP is Pablo Morales of Tomball. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Feb. 7.

Mark your calendars! The Grimes County Republican Party’s 16th Annual Reagan Dinner was set for Feb. 13 but has now been rescheduled to May 22.

Do you remember the show “Kids say the Darndest Things?” I loved that show because it was so real and innocent. Well our grandkids, and I know yours too, could be the “headliner” for that show. You never know what will come out of their mouths. This weekend our 7-year-old grandson Luke said “Paw-Paw, are you an angel?” And he said “Yes.” And Luke said, “No you’re not” and he said, “Yes, I am.” Luke then said as he was feeling all over Don’s back, “Where are your wings?” Don said, “They are hidden.” Luke then asked me if Paw-Paw was an angel and with my fingers crossed I replied, “Sure he is!”

For supper that evening I made a chicken and broccoli casserole and Luke and Colton said, “Yummy, we like chicken and broccoli.” I said great. So, when it was put on their plates they said “Yuck.” I said I thought y’all liked that and they said, “Not all together – we like it separate.” So, after separating the chicken and broccoli, they ate everything on their plate – separately! Now doesn’t that sound familiar?

A few Saturday nights ago our 13-year-old Abbygail and 6-year-old Brooklyn spent the night with us and went to church with us on Sunday. As we were getting into our car to go home after church, Abby was in the front seat and Brooklyn was in the car seat behind her. After I got into the driver’s seat I realized I needed to help Brooklyn put the seat belt on because it was kind of hard to do. So, I got out and went around to the other side and opened up the front passenger door where Abby was instead of the door where Brooklyn was. I said “Oops, wrong door.” So, when I opened Brooklyn’s door she said “That’s okay Gi-Gi, we all learn from our mistakes. That’s what my mommy tells me all the time.” I told her that was a true story. Of course, these stories could go on and on. Don’t you just love it!

Happy birthday to those celebrating this week: Feb. 4 – Caitlan Rabun, Shelby Taylor, Joshua Andrews, Suzy Bennett, Drew Wagner and Connor Vezurk; Feb. 5 – Cheryl Sechelski; Feb. 6 – Wyatt Hoffart; Feb. 7 – Priscilla Paulhill; Feb. 8 – Scott Rabun, Christie Larner, Landon Lavergne, Bob Goldstein, Craig Barnfield and Courtlyn Snow; Feb. 9 – Ryan Reissig, Jamie Kitkoski, Maxine Wehmeyer and Evan Borski; and Feb. 10 – Shannon Greco, Cody Harman, Sandy Schroeder, Randil Taylor, Ryan Childress and Jason Cleere.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Feb. 4 – Grant and Randa Carrabba, 4 years; Feb. 9 – Frank and Velma Smith, 58 years; Feb. 9 – Dustin and Amy McRae, 13 years; Feb. 10 – Charles and Delores Posinski, 53 years; and Feb. 10 – Ben and Krystal Jarvis, 3 years.

Another good one gone! This past week we lost 89-year-old Felix Kimich, husband of the late Rose Ann Kimich. I will personally miss Mr. Felix because it seemed as no matter what event I was at, so was he! That man was everywhere! He loved life, his family and just being around people.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.