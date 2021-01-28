Lizzie Johnson, A Texas Legend

Lizzie Johnson came to the Republic of Texas as a four-year-old around 1844. At the age of 84, she died in Austin as a Texas legend.

She was the second of seven children of Thomas Jefferson and Catharine (Hyde) Johnson, who, first came to Huntsville as a teaching family. The Johnson family lived for short periods in Lockhart and Webberville, before establishing the private coeducational Johnson Institute in 1852, in Hays County near what became the town of San Marcos.

Lizzie was educated at the family’s Institute followed by a degree in 1859 at the Chappell Hill Female College in Washington County. She then taught at the Institute, that itself, has a lengthy history in Texas.

When the Institute closed in 1872, Lizzie purchased an Austin two-story home. She lived on the second floor and established a school on the first floor. The location was on East 2nd Street between Medina and Waller Streets. She also wrote contributing stories for the Illustrated Weekly, a popular national magazine edited by Frank Leslie. Next, she kept books for cattlemen. That led her to likewise invest in land and cattle.

On June 1, 1871, Lizzie registered her own cattle brand. Seven-years later she received a patent of 160-acres in Hays County on a “preemption” public land grant. (Texas preemption grants of 160-acres were reinstituted in 1866 and continued until 1898. To qualify for a preemption grant, settlers were required to live on the land for three years and make improvements).

In June of 1879, Lizzie met and married Hezekiah G. Williams. Ahead of her time, she signed a prenuptial agreement stating she was sole owner of the property she owned as well as any income she earned during their marriage.

Together they drove their two herds of cattle up the Chisholm Trail, somehow keeping them separate. It is rumored she even stole some of her husband’s unbranded cattle to add them to her traveling herd.

Lizzie also had a yen for real estate speculation. She acquired property, including ranches, in several counties. She also purchased what was known as the Brueggerhoff Building in Austin that once housed the Texas Supreme Court.

Her husband, Hezekiah, who was not as astute as Lizzie, and was often in financial trouble, needed her to ‘bail’ him out. She purchased all his holdings in 1896. In a cattle deal in Cuba, where the couple owned land, Hezekiah was taken hostage and it is reported she paid $50,000 in ransom money to rescue him.

Hezekiah died in 1914 and Lizzie paid $600 for his coffin, she is said to have written, “I loved this old buzzard this much.”

Records indicate Lizzie then lived out the rest of her days in a small apartment that was part of a large building she owned on Austin’s Congress Avenue at 10th Street. She became eccentric, miserly, and isolated. She died Oct. 9, 1924 and is buried in Austin’s Oakwood Cemetery. After her death, Ann Fears Crawford wrote about Lizzie in the book “Women in Texas,” that “Austinites regaled strangers with stories of this eccentric financial wizard who lived like a miser in her old age.”

Her nieces and nephews, over the next several years found “valuable diamonds, other jewelry, cash, and silk gowns” at various locations on her properties. She is considered one of the earliest Texas women to break through societal constraints in the fields dominated by men. The “Cattle Queen of Texas.”

(Written by Betty Dunn, Two Rivers Heritage Foundation. See www.tworiversheritage foundation.org for more info and membership).