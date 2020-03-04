Richards students receive awards

The Grimes County VFW Post 4006 recently presented several awards at their awards banquet. Those receiving awards from Richards ISD were students Adelia Grace Holtey, a seventh grader, was awarded the “Patriot Pen” award including a certificate and $200. Kayla G. McClellan a senior was awarded, the “Voice of Democracy” award including a certificate and $500. Students were required to write an essay on “What makes America Great.” Two teachers from RISD, Linda Bay and Tim Frazier also received awards. Congratulations to all!

Remember to spring forward March 8. When we spring forward, we will lose a precious hour of sleep. As the saying goes there is something good in everything! The good thing about this is spring is in the air! Welcome spring! We are so ready!

Happy Birthday Alice! Alice Bosse celebrated her 70th birthday this past weekend and her cousins came together and gave her a surprise party! It was a fun time for all!

Please remember the Sicinski family in your prayers. Geneva Sicinski, 90, slipped peacefully into the arms of her Savior Feb. 27. Please keep this family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.

Often when we think of spring we think of baseball. It is that time of year again. The Panthers began their season Friday. Due to weather conditions the Panthers second game was slated to be played Monday, March 3, a day earlier than previously scheduled because of weather concerns. I didn’t receive scores before the deadline for the paper.

Ann Marie Backus started her pitching off with a good start Saturday in a softball tournament. It was Ann’s very first game to play this season as she also plays basketball for the Lady Owls. The Lady Owls advanced to the playoffs in basketball. Kim Backus, who is my niece, told me Ann played very well for her first game pitching in the tournament with a no hitter. Way to go Ann!

Baseball tournaments were not the only tournaments going on. Little Dribblers also had a tournament. My grandson Cotton Blair, my nephew Wyatt Otto, and a whole bunch of little Owls played over the weekend in the Normangee tournament. Wyatt and Cotton attend school in Navasota for the Rattlers but played for the Owls in the Little Dribblers program. It was an exciting weekend as all the boys on this team and two amazing coaches for the Owls, Coach Murphy and Coach Leon Kimich Jr., didn’t lose a game until the last game when they faced Bremond and Bremond won. Bremond had a loss earlier in the tournament so that gave each team one loss, making the Owls tied for first place. It was a fun weekend. They really had so much talent and so many good little players on all these teams. Good job to all the little dribblers.

Have a beautiful and blessed week!

Send news to bjigo78@yahoo.com or call 936-851-2585.