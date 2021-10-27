Vacationing in Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Last week Tanya Schuleman, Beckie Wichman and I decided to take a trip. We all needed a break and were offered the Airbnb that Shauna and Richard own in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. With an offer like that, you take it, right? The house is two levels and almost 4,000 square feet. It was huge and beautiful. I believe the elevation was 1,430 feet. Heights have never been my thing, so it took me two days to work my way to the steel and concrete bannister to look out. I will write more details next week.

Union Grove Baptist Church in White Hall will have a Special Music Worship Service Sunday, Oct. 31, beginning at 10:30 am, followed by dinner on the grounds and a few children’s activities while adults fellowship and show thanks to God for sustaining this little church. All church family, old friends, and new ones are welcome for a fun day!

The District 17 VFW meeting was held Saturday, Oct. 23, at Grimes County Post 4006. After looking at the sign-in sheets, I think we had approximately 100 people attend. There was a good group of veterans and auxiliary members. Many people complimented the work it took to prepare and the sloppy joes, baked beans, chips, cookies and a drink seemed to please the majority of the bunch. One lady asked what the meal was, and she was excited that we were not serving BBQ or chicken.

After that, I came home and mowed some of that long leggy grass at my house. It felt good to just ride and cut. As Gail Schroeder once said, mowing is good because you can actually see progress in what you are doing.

The Grimes Post 4006 Post and Auxiliary business meeting last week were good with great attendance. The Auxiliary gained another member making the total of three to add to our group. If you are a member, please consider coming every now and then to the meetings.

The VFW Post 4006 offers two student awards programs and the SMART Maher teacher contest. The information is shared with the county schools and also being printed in The Examiner. If interested, you can go to vfw.org, click on Community, then to Youth and Education and follow the prompts to the Patriot’s Pen, Voice of Democracy and the SMART Maher Teacher. Deadline for each of these is midnight, Oct. 31. If you have questions, please feel free to call me.

The District 17 Auxiliary is still accepting socks for veterans and nursing homes and pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. District 19 is collecting plastic caps for benches for the homeless. We appreciate any help you can give us.

WHCVFD station will be open from 6 – 8 p.m., Oct. 30, to welcome all the spooks and goblins as we celebrate Halloween. Come see us.

The City of Plantersville will hold their Halloween event Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. and veterans and auxiliary members will be there.

Please come and help to honor veterans at the Post Veteran’s Day activities Saturday, Nov. 6. The parade begins at 10 a.m., then a meal at the Post followed by a bucket raffle and our standard early raffle. We hope to have good items. You can register for the parade by calling the Post, 936-825-3666.

FREE Bingo is still being held at Post 4006. Bingo begins at 5:30 p.m. and is usually over around 7:15 p.m. We welcome you to come join in the fun.

Navasota Junior High will have a Veterans Day program Nov. 11, at 9:15 a.m. in the gym. Other county schools may be hosting programs also, but this is the only one shared with me.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Laura Pursley, Butch Fields, Mary Whatley and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list, as well as, all families who have lost members due to this pandemic.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Nov. 1 – Michael Kettler, Peggy Sloan, Robert & Jessica Kettler; Nov. 2 – William Bauer, Brandon & Jennifer Finke; Nov. 4 – Alexander Hanna; Nov. 5 – Elizabeth Arthur, Melinda Schroeder, Baylee Swarts, Ben & Elva Mahaffey; Nov. 6 – Carl Busse, Cullen Robbins, Philip Robbins. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Oct. 28 – Halloween in Plantersville, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 30 – WHCVFD Halloween at the Station, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Deadline for VFW Post 4006 two student contests and SMART Maher Teacher.

Nov. 6 – Veterans Day Celebration, begins with parade downtown.

Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day at NJH, 9:15 a.m.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936- 870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.