VFW hosts District 17 meeting

Last weekend the Grimes VFW Post 4006 hosted the District 17 meeting. I am not sure how many people attended but with social distancing, the place looked full. Our district consists of 10 Posts and the quarterly meetings are shared throughout the district. This meeting was considered our training and our new District President and Commander presided over the meeting for the first time this current VFW year. I know our current world situation caused the attendance to be low. However, I do know that two of the ladies are 90 years young and they were in attendance, one from Caldwell and our very own Mrs. Verdell Jessie. She even found our “special” shirt (made by Kaleigh Evans-Jordan’s girlfriend) to be recognizable in the crowd.

The District performed a ceremony called “the draping of the charter” for Janice Trant. I have never seen this done but our auxiliary surely appreciated the District performing this extra ceremony for our post. The Post side did a special recognition for Caldwell as they are celebrating their 75th year. Mark McGinty and family catered the BBQ meal and there were many compliments.

I did a brief search to find the final date for the census, but my searching did not turn up anything. If you have not completed this, please do so.

I finally reached the point of the summer where my last birthday cake was made. Chucky turned 12 on the Aug. 18. Yes, he made his request for the chocolate cake and both his grandpas put in their request that some of the cake be delivered to them, too. Unfortunately, I forgot that I agreed to provide dessert for our monthly meeting; therefore, the next day I made two cakes for the meeting. The Gingi Bakery is currently closed!

Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary met for their monthly meal and business meeting. The Auxiliary elected three new officers to complete our group. Maxine Dry was elected Treasurer, Peggy Johnson elected as Sr. Vice and Michele Bryan is now our Guard. Thanks to each of them for accepting these positions.

As Forrest Gump said, “Mama always said that life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you are going to get.” Maybe I should think about the chocolates and not what is going on now.

The election is right around the corner. As an Auxiliary member, I would like to encourage our community to take time to vote.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Dorothy Mahaffey, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Beau Cavanaugh, Pauline Kaspar, Doris Becker, Jean Fleischhauer, Michelle Guajardo, sister of Billy Robbins, and Alexander Hanna. Please add our friends to your prayer list.

I need to apologize because I mistakenly listed Beverly Gerke as having birthday on Sept. 1. That is incorrect, she had birthday Aug. 1.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Sept. 1 – Ruby Siebe; Jimmy & Cynthia Shimshack; Sept. 4 – Donna Abke; Sept. 5 – Jason Kainer. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Sept. 5 – WHCVFD BBQ, 11 a.m. till sold out, located at the station

Sept. 5 – Texas Pickers, 8 a.m. till? in downtown Whitehall.

Sept. 14 – WHCVFD Quarter meeting, 7 p.m., Station

Sept. 17 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. at Educational Building (I hope).

Sept. 17 – Grimes VFW Post 4006, meal and meeting.

Nov. 14 – Veteran’s Day festivities, Post 4006.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at georgiamolitor2014@gmail.com.