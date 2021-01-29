Visit Kenney Store

Winner number 22 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Jan. 24. The winner of a Remington 700 ADL, 30-06 is Fred Ripkowski of Conroe. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Jan. 31.

After church this past Sunday, as we do occasionally, Don and I and my uncle and aunt Charlie and Ann McDuffie, headed to Kenney in Austin County for lunch at Kenney Store. Tony and Rita Krueger bought the Kenney Store on Feb. 26, 2013 and in the past several years have quickly turned it into a wonderful restaurant and gathering place for many locals and lots of people who come from all the surrounding counties. They have different types of live music several nights of the week that make it a very interesting place to visit. Lots of headliner names have performed at Kenney Store. They also offer catering services.

As you step through the doors, you will wander back in time. You may find local old-timers playing dominos or just sitting around visiting while enjoying their favorite beverages. While there you will most likely always hear a train whistle blowing as it passes the store on the tracks across the street. It brings me back to my much younger days at Hoffart’s Grocery when I would always hear those whistles blowing as the train passed behind our store in Dobbin. Ah, what a sweet sound it was! And just as my mom and dad, Dolores and Frank Hoffart would do, Tony and Rita welcome customers with open arms, a sweet smile and lots of good conversation.

You might recognize the last name as Tony is the son of Randy Krueger of Plantersville and Viki Krueger of Kenney who live nearby and work there three days a week. Tony is not new to the restaurant business as he was employed by his parents back in the day when his family opened up The Wrangler Steakhouse in Navasota (which is now Las Fuentas). Tony and Rita met years back as he likes to say, “in jail.” While in Grimes County, Tony worked as a jailer for Don and he sponsored him to go to the Academy. Later, he wanted to move back to Brenham so Don’s wonderful friend from there, the late Sheriff J.W. Jankowski, hired him. Therefore, at the time of their meeting, Tony was a jailer and Rita was a patrol deputy for Washington County S.O. For more information on their store and to see their upcoming concert list, google Kenney Store and visit their website and Facebook page. While there, checkout the video clip when they appeared on the Texas Bucket List featuring their Spinach and Artichoke Burger.

Happy birthday to those celebrating this week: Jan. 28 – Brandon Belinowski, Pam Szymanski, Tonya Wyatt and Bryce Allen; Jan. 29 – Martha Smith; Jan. 30 – Kristin Backhus, Kagan Stephens, Valerie Busa, Becky Greenwood, Ryder Snow and Moppy Davis; Jan. 31 – Kyle Backhus, Marcy Pavlock and Brad Countryman; Feb. 2 – Patsy Jones; and Feb. 3 – Rachel Horton, Jeremy Cook, Jessica Eaton and Jessalyn Borski.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Jan. 28 – Cody and Brianna Small, 7 years; Jan 29 – Thomas and Linda Phillips, 14 years; Feb. 2 – Brandon and Kary Borski, 19 years; Feb. 2 – Steven and Meg Wisnoski, 13 years; Feb. 2 – T.J. and Niki Haynie, eight years; Feb. 2 – Roy and Lynn Bowman, 19 years; and Feb. 3 – Kenny and Morgan Bourque, three years.

We have lost another Grimes Countian with the sudden death of William “Billy” Thomas, Jr. of Richards. Billy was well-known for his huge generosity to all sorts of organizations or causes. He was also an avid antique car collector and he loved to show off his prized possessions. Billy loved art and music as well as Texas and American history and loved to share his philosophies on all those subjects. He will be sorely missed by so many in all walks of life.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.