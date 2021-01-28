We need your input and support

Would you like to host a neighborhood informational meeting? Are you willing to reach out to your DH neighbors to help get better roads? Do you have specific questions or concerns?

As movement towards correcting long overdue Darrell Hall roadways in Grimes County progresses, we will make wide use of social media and anticipate neighborhood meetings to take place for question and answer sessions when it is safe to do so. Estimated costs to individual property owners will be made available as the process advances with direct mailings of all pertinent information and releases to each DH landowner as the project develops.

Please share your questions and concerns and offer your support as we press forward with each phase of the proposed project with Commissioner Mallett at Chad.Mallett@grimescountytexas.gov.

It is likely that many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted into the new year. Please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

The Bedias Museum and Library expects to remain closed for a while longer due to COVID-19 concerns, but Mackie reminds us that free children's and adult books continue to be available on the front porch of the library at any time.

The Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women's Club, and other civic organizations are active in the Bedias area. Another useful tool is the bi-monthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is February/March), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com.



Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please remember the Jim Lindsey family on his recent passing, also please hold Barbara LaMere, Karen Shiver, Mackie Bobo-White, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears, George Newton, and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.



“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).