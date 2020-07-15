Gotta love that country life

Richards residents stood in amazement as they watched a train go through town one day this past week. Trains frequently pass by and it doesn’t take them long if you have to wait for one to pass, but there was something different about this train. Some of the residents said they’ve seen the train come by many times, but this was a first. A backhoe was up on top of a railroad car. The train wasn’t moving fast through town as usual, it was moving slower and was dropping off railroad ties very carefully and efficiently along the way. It was an amazing sight to see.

The National Weathers Service has issued an Excessive Heat warning which began Sunday and will continue through next week. I am sure by now everyone is aware. Please stay hydrated and safe as temperatures are rising to unhealthy numbers. Protect your animals and make sure they have lots of water. Check on the elderly and remember not to overdo yourself in this heat!

Last week Billy Thomas had a group folks with their classic cars that took a tour around the area. They also stopped in Richards in the downtown area!

The Roans Prairie Community Center will hold a meeting Tuesday July 28, at 7 p.m.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Continue taking precautions, wear your mask and be safe.

Please continue sending your news and events. I am staying pretty close to home these days and only venture out when necessary. Your news is important so be sure and email or call me.

Not much happening my way but my daughter Jenna stopped by the other evening with her beautiful little ones. She brought me some peas and okra from her garden. As I went to greet them, Cotton and Gracie ran up and asked, “MeMaw can we gather your eggs.” I said sure but watch out for snakes. They both beamed and explained, their chickens laid two today. They recently moved to the country and got baby chicks to raise. Those were the first eggs from their chickens.

I can just say one thing - they moved to the country at a good time. All of her children love the country life and she said they never get bored. They never say they are ready for school to start because every day is an adventure. Jenna and her family dropped by again and this time they were looking for a bunny cage for bunnies. These children were so excited.

I believe you have never truly lived until you have sat in a swing on the front porch shelling peas on a hot July day while drinking a cold glass of sweet tea - looking out watching the chickens peck, the cows graze, and having your dogs and cats right there with you! That’s true country living!

I would like to wish a special happy anniversary to Will and Shanna Shreve.

Enjoy your week and stay cool and safe! Continue to pray for our country, our president, and our world! Also pray for a cure for this virus!

Send news to bjigo78@yahoo.com or call 936-851-2585.