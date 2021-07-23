4-H Awards Banquet Aug. 1

Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department is having their Annual Fundraiser and Raffle on August 7. Raffle tickets are $10, and you can contact Mary Gaudreau, 936-524-0800 for more information. Thanks in advance for your support.

Lee Greenwood will be in Brenham Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. He has won multiple CMA and ACM awards. For more information visit www.barnhillcenter.com/events or call 979-337-7240.

The 2021 TAMU Ranch Program will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas G. Hildebrand, DVM ‘56 Equine Complex. It is free to all beef cattle short course participants or $50 at the door for non-participants. Lunch is included. RSVP to Hanna, www.tamuequine@tamu.edu. Thanks in advance.

Brent Beamesderfer is holding a Hunter Education Course Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8-5p.m. at the Relay Station in Plantersville. Minimum age is nine years old, and the fee is $15, cash only, due the day of the class. To register for the class, go to www.tpwd.tx-.gov. Each person must have their own email address. Lunch will be served on the premises. Call 281-423-8450 for more information.

Grimes County Drive-Thru Back to School Supplies Drive will be held Aug. 3, from 10-1 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5220 FM 3455 Rd, in Navasota. To assure they can assist enough families, pre-registration is required by July 25. Register at www.ticketleap.com.

The 12th Annual Grimes County Gun Show was July 17-18. How many exercised their Second Amendment rights and bought a gun or extra firearms?

Bernhardt Winery is hosting a Grape Stomp Festival Saturday, Aug. 7, from noon till 6 p.m. at 9043 CR 204 in Plantersville. This fun experience is available to adults and kid for $16 and includes a commemorative Bernhardt T-shirt. Sip, shop and support local!

The 4-H Awards Banquet will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Grimes County Fairgrounds beginning at 5 p.m. Call the Grimes County AgriLife Extension office, 936-873-3907 by July 21 to RSVP.

The Light House Sober Living has free groceries at the Relay Station Event Center in Plantersville the third Thursday of each month. To qualify you must be a resident of the Plantersville/Stoneham area, have proof of income, and identification is required. Volunteers are needed, and masks are required while loading. Thanks in advance.

Truevine Gospel Ministries present Youth Creative Thursdays through July 30, from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event features music, art, games and more. The church is located at 9962 CR 203 in Plantersville. Contact Apostle Greenwood for more information.

A family reunion for the Lewis, Lee and Powell families will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at August Horst Pavilion, 104 Veterans Memorial Drive in Navasota. Contact Marie Lewis, 979-492-7524 or Rev. L.C. Lee, 936-419-8011; Elmary Wells, 936-714-4648; Debra Lewis, 832-814-4722 for more information. Thanks in advance.

Happy birthday to Hima Sneed, Tiffany Gray, Bobby Sargent, Helen Peterson and a Heavenly birthday to Barbara Jackson.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

