4-H Kickoff Event Sept. 18

Please keep employees of the Dobbin/ Plantersville Water Company in your prayers. They had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and had to temporarily close their office. If you need to make a payment, please use their online payment option, mail a check, or leave payment at drop box. The drop box is located on side of the office building.

Todd Mission City Council held their regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 12, They discussed possible actions on budget and prioritization of road repair and a homeowner petition to change the name of the private drive.

City of Plantersville held their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, at Dobbin Plantersville Water Supply. Todd Mission City Manager Neal Wendell discussed a new subdivision and development coming to the area. They discuss for consideration to approve TDEM CLFRF separate bank account for funds. The Selection Review Committee discussed for consider and approval of road repair maintenance. A Resolution requesting TxDOT to leave a parking area at a business on SH105 east of FM1774, and a Resolution requesting TxDOT to construct a turn lane on SH 105 at Dollar General. Several other items were also discussed and acted on.

The Danny Dietz Memorial Classic Cookoff is Sept. 11, at the Texas Renaissance Festival Camp Ground. The event is a family night of fun, cookoff, vendors, food trucks, music etc. Performing are Robynn Shayne and Jake Worthington.

Schools have started back. Please be alert and aware of all school buses loading and unloading our children.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 8227 CR 205 in Plantersville will host their 127th Annual Homecoming Bazaar Sunday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thanks in advance for your support.

The 4-H Kickoff Event is Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. Join in the fun, games and educational experience. This event is open to all youth and adults and is a great way to meet other 4-H members. Bring a friend and introduce them to 4-H. Lunch will be provided. Reservations are required by Sept. 15. Call 936-873-3907 for more information.

Great Gatsby Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Historic Anderson Park, 231 South Main Street in Anderson. There will be food trucks, games, live entertainment, vendors, etc. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. For more information contact Sheri, 210-400-1653 or Lucy, 936-870-7141.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through the Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Aquaponic and hydroponic systems are eligible if they are used to teach students about food production. Apply by Oct. 22 at noon for a garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau. Get the details at http://txfb.us/gardengrant21 or apply online, http://txfb.us/gardengrantapply21.

Happy birthday to Ray Yuri Williams, Brittany Green, Cheryl Thompson, Don Green, Rosie Jeffrey and Marva Johnson.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.