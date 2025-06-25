Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Abbott vetoes THC ban, calls special session

June 25, 2025 - 07:00
Posted in:
Community
Columns
Gov. Greg Abbott just before the midnight deadline Sunday vetoed a bill on THC products and said he would call a special legislative session to regulate items containing the substance, the Austin American-Statesman reported.  The veto angered the bill’s chief champion, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The governor’s decision was being closely watched by both supporters ...

