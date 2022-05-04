Anderson food pantry open Thursday

Winner number 36 of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, May 1. The winner of an Escort 12ga. HESD Shotgun is Josh Chambers of Tomball. The next drawing will take place Sunday, May 8.

Anderson Food Pantry, 367 Fanthorp Street will be open the first Thursday, May 5 from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Grimes County in need of food can participate. For more information, contact Renee Fredwood, 936-873-5005.

Stagecoach Days at Fanthorp Inn will take place Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Take a ride through history and experience what travel in early Texas was truly like on the replica horse-drawn stagecoach. This month’s Fanthorp Inn Focus Weekend – Tinker, Tailor, Smith and Surveyor – will be held Saturday and Sunday May 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Tradesmen will demonstrate the different goods and services provided by those that lived at the Inn and in Anderson during the 1950’s.

Anderson VFD will hold their annual steak dinner and auction fundraiser Saturday, May 14 at the KC Hall on Hwy. 90 beginning at 6 p.m. Cost of steak dinner is $20. After serving of the dinner, a live auction begins at 7 p.m. There will also be bucket drawings and 10 guns for $10 raffle.

Our grandson, second grader Luke Waitz, son of Dave and Brandi Waitz, received his First Communion at St. Mary’s Saturday, April 30 during a 10:30 a.m. Mass presided by Fr. Ed Kucera, Jr. Twenty of Luke’s family members gathered for lunch afterward at La Casita. Twenty-nine students were in the class instructed by Julie Walkoviak. Two students from the Anderson area also receiving their First Communion at St. Mary’s that day were Tori Kitkoski and Allie Walkoviak.

Six CCE students at St. Stanislaus also received their First Communion Saturday evening, April 30 at a Mass presided by Fr. Eli Lopez. Those students included Blakely Korenek, Mayra Olguin, Case Serres, Paden Tokoly, Teddy Toler and Easton Walkoviak. Susan Wisnoski and Stacey Smith were their teachers who guided them through the year to this special day.

Don and I attended the 40th Wedding Anniversary of Tommy and Marsha Williams at their home on FM 3090 on April 30. Their actual anniversary was April 3. Tommy was the State Representative for Grimes County in the late 90’s and early 2000 before he was redistricted into other counties and Lois Kolkhorst replaced him as our State Rep at that time. When our youngest daughter Ashleigh was 10 years old she served as a page for one day at the Capitol in Austin under Tommy. It was a memorable day for Ashleigh and our family. Happy 40th Anniversary to Tommy and Marsha as they continue their lives together as one.

The 47th Ignaz Wagner and the 18th Jacob Wagner family reunion was held Sunday, May 1 at the St. Joseph’s parish hall in Stoneham. Family members gathered for the first time since the pandemic occurred to enjoy good food and good fellowship. Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: May 5 – Meagan McRae, Rebecca Holtey, Michelle Moreland and Maggie Borski; May 6 – Tyler Gessner; May 7 – Justin Schroeder, Kathie Wendt and Richard Hereford; May 8 – twins Faith and Grace Sicinski and Tommy Tuggle; May 9 – Lynn Imhoff, Hailey Busa and Mya Messer; May 10 – Steven Siracusa, Eli Bachmeyer, Mandi Alford and Gina Sechelski; and May 11 – Dana Wagner and Emmy Walkoviak. Happy Anniversary to those

Happy Anniversary to those celebrating this week: May 11 – Hershel and Julie Perry, nine years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.