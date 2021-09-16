Anderson-Shiro homecoming activities this week

Winner number three of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Sept. 12. The winner of a Taursus Spectrum 380 ACP is Randy Krueger of Plantersville. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Sept. 19.

The 52nd Annual Szymczak-Shimshack Family Reunion was held at the St. Stanislaus Parish Hall in Anderson on Sunday, Sept. 12. Fried chicken with lots of homemade veggies and desserts were enjoyed by the families and their guests. A live auction was held to gain funds for next year’s reunion.

This is Anderson-Shiro Homecoming week with lots of activities leading up to the Owl football game vs. the Trinity Tigers on Friday, Sept. 17 with kick-off at 7 p.m. The presentation of the Homecoming Court and the Crowning of the King and Queen will take place at half-time. This year all those who graduated in the years of 1942, 1952, 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, 2002 and 2012 will be honored. There will be a Community Pep Rally at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Anderson in front of the Courthouse. The public is invited to attend. The sophomore class will hold a grab and go pre-game dinner from 3:30-7:30 p.m. in front of the school. The dinner will include a barbecue sandwich with chips and a drink for $5 or a barbecue stuffed baked potato with a drink for $5. Tickets may be purchased from any sophomore, or contact Mrs. Allen, at kallen@ascisd.net. Tickets will also be sold on Friday but depending on how much is sold ahead of time, supplies might be limited.

Friday, Sept. 17 is the Annual POW/MIA Recognition Day and the American Legion, McClusky Post 640 of Anderson, will be presenting a proclamation from the Grimes County Commissioners at a ceremony in their meeting location at 415 Hill Street in Anderson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend and to share in this memorable event.

The Knights of Columbus in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will hold another blood drive at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Parish Hall on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. All successful donors will receive a free pair of socks. For more information or to sign up call Henry Ostermann, 936-873-2291. Sponsor code is STKR.

Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Navasota will hold their annual bazaar Sunday, Sept. 26 on their church grounds including a barbecue dinner with all the trimmings beginning at 11:30 a.m. The dinner will be dine-in or take out, whichever suits you best. The day will include games and booths, silent and live auctions and much more.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Sept. 16 – Judy Asa and Sabrina Owens; Sept. 17 – Stacey Zielonka, Michael Licce and Megan Schroeder; Sept. 17 – Cody Hassell; Sept. 18 – Caleb Licce, Jan O’Neill and Jan Waggoner; Sept. 19 – Grant Ghazi, Carson Lemons, Cindy Brandt and Jason Busa; Sept. 20 – Brandon Coronado, Chris Ordaz, Sandra Pasket and Kelli Belinowski; Sept. 21 – McCray Profili and Joshua Ray; and Sept. 22 – Kirk Wichman, Ashley LaFlash, Connie Kimich, Colton Waitz, George Wells, Bill Mock and Denise Shead.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Sept. 17 – Blake and Stephanie Burzynski, 15 years; Sept. 17 – Kevin and Martha Smith, 15 years; Sept. 18 – Gerald and Mary Catherine Schroeder, 50 years; Sept. 18 – Greg and Betty Walkoviak, 17 years; Sept. 18 – Jeff and Kim Burke, 11 years; Sept. 21 – Sam and Sandy Nobles, 36 years; and Sept. 22 – Dave and Brandi Waitz, nine years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.