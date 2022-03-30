Bedias Civic Club Easter Egg Hunt

The Bedias Civic Club will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 9, starting at 2 p.m. Visit their Facebook page for more information and updates.

Our wonderful Bedias Museum and Library is looking to offer monthly showings of Christian movies on the third Thursday evening starting in April. Please look for announcements on the library or Bedias Civic Center Facebook page. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

A few people have asked that we stop bringing to your attention the lack of progress reports regarding the murder of our neighbor, Anthony De’Milo Williams, Jr., last October. Five months seems to be a long time to receive a ballistics report and to share this case is being diligently pursued. Grimes County DA Office has shared limited updates on the case, sharing that a suspect was released on bond pending action by the GC Grand Jury, but they have not been forthcoming with any concreate steps to share more case information. Do you want us to drop Anthony from our concerns list and just let the GCSO do its’ thing without noting the embarrassment of its silence?

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHallRoad@Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Drop Mackie a note if you are new to the Bedias community and if you are not receiving our Bedias bimonthly newsletter in your mailbox. The next issue will go out the first week of April. Mackie would like to welcome Bedias newcomers and introduce them to the community. Drop Mackie a note, mackiebobo44@ gmail.com, to learn more.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit www.facebook.com/BediasFoodPantry, to learn about food pantry operations, visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Happy birthday to Mackie Bobo-White, Jackie Jones, Sandy Park, Rebecca Brown, Darrell Want, Gregory Casebolt, Martha Reider, Kathy Harris and Sue Parks. Happy anniversary to Robert and Wanda Blystone Harvey and Annette Karber, John and Betty Stephens, Mary Ann and Hank Hargrave and Jimmy and Diane Cotton. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please uphold the Anthony De’Milo Williams, Jr. family, who lost his life to an October drive by shooting in our little town of Bedias. Mackie shares that Robert Blystone recently broke his ankle, Sharon Newton shares that her sister, Marvie passed recently, Mackie asks for us to hold Ben White in our prayers. Please also hold Roy Willis, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDellYounts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard and Jackie Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Send news to Editor-BUMCIVL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebookcom/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.”