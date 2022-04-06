Bedias Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Bedias Civic Club will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, Apr. 9, starting at 2 p.m. Please go to the civic club Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, for more information and updates.

Our wonderful Bedias Museum and Library is looking to offer a monthly showing of Christian movies on the third Thursday evening of each month, starting in April. Look for announcements on the library page, www.Facebook.com/BediasLibrary.Home, or our Bedias Civic Center and Activities page, www.Facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have questions about

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHallRoad@Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Please drop Mackie a note if you are new to the Bedias community and if you are not receiving our Bedias bimonthly newsletter in your mailbox. The next issue will go out the first week of April. Also, Mackie would like to welcome Bedias newcomers and introduce them to the community. Drop Mackie a note, mackiebobo44@gmail.com, to learn more.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit www.facebook.com/BediasFoodPantry, to learn about food pantry operations, visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Happy birthday to Martha Reider, Kathy Harris, Sue Parks, Pastor Patty When-Glowski, Phillip Upchurch, Ben White and Virginia Shanks. Happy anniversary to Harvey and Annette Karber, John and Betty Stephens, Mary Ann and Hank Hargrave, Jimmy and Diane Cotton, Bob and Susan Williams and Gene and Sandra Stapleton. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please uphold the Anthony De’Milo Williams, Jr. family, who lost his life to an October drive by shooting in our little town of Bedias. Mackie shares that Robert Blystone recently broke his leg and that Paul Covington is recovering from a fall, Sharon Newton shares that her sister, Marvie passed recently, Mackie asks for us to hold Ben White in our prayers. Please also hold Roy Willis, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard and Jackie Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Send news to Editor-BUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).