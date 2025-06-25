Bedias offering summer cooking classes June 25, 2025 - 07:00 Posted in: CommunityColumns The Green family came out in a big way to enjoy family, food and fun. Thanks, familyand Zenith Short for bringing us together again. Christian Community Services is seeking help with projects. Consider buying bulk packages of rice and dried pinto beans and repackaging in zip lock bags. For more information email, info@christiancommunityservices.org. A ribbon cutting for House Doctors will be held June ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!