Car show Sunday in Anderson

Winner number 29 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Mar. 14. The winner of a Rock Island Arms M206, 38 Special is Ryan Wernecke of Cypress. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Mar. 21.

Saturday, Mar. 20 is the first day of spring. I am so ready for nice and pleasant weather to be outside working or playing. After the winter we had, we deserve it!

The 3rd Annual Classics at The Courthouse Car Show will be held Sunday, Mar. 21 from 12-3 p.m. on Main St. in Anderson. This show, hosted by Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions and The Examiner, is open to vehicles 20 years or older. Show entry is $20 per vehicle paid at check-in. There will be live music and food trucks for the pleasure of the contestants and public in attendance. For more information contact Charlie Diggs, 832-287-2140.

The Knights of Columbus Council 4054 of Anderson will hold another Fish Fry Friday, Mar. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Plantersville. The cost of a plate of fish, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, dessert and tea will be $12. All food will be packaged in take-out containers to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Dining tables will be set up with appropriate social spacing for those desiring to eat onsite.

Due to the pandemic, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center continues to face a critical shortage of blood and blood products. Over 800 units are needed each day to meet the needs of patients in southeast Texas. The next blood drive hosted by Knights of Columbus 4054 is set for Sunday, Mar. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Stanislaus Parish Hall in Anderson. Please sign up and donate if you are able. To sign-up, go to https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/324378. Free COVID-19 antibody testing for all successful donations. This test is authorized by the FDA only for detecting the presence of antibodies against SARS-Co V-2 and is not intended for diagnosis of COVID-19. For more information contact Henry Ostermann, 936-873-2291.

Knight of the Month for February was James Moran and Family of the Month was Rick and Lisa Atkinson. And don’t forget, the KC Hall and Pavilion located at 1962 Hwy. 90 South in Anderson is open for rental. Call James Moran at 936-825-7866 for more information.

Lisa Bates will hold a Spring Pop Up Shop Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Anderson located behind the Elementary school parking lot. The event will include food, crafts, home décor, digital services, etc. For more information contact Lisa, 936-499-4129 or check out Gigi’s Creatopia on her Facebook page.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Mar. 18 – Tori Kitkoski and Lindsay Barefoot; Mar. 19 – Charlene Ruffino; Mar. 20 – Shelly Vickers, Nickayla Floyd, Maddox Szymczak and Roy Davis; Mar. 21 – Joanie Wehmeyer, Carolyn Kolbasinski, Daryl Alford and Melvin Wehmeyer; Mar. 22 – Travis Hughey, Curtis Finch, Conlee Haynie and Samantha Wolcott; Mar. 23 – Kayleigh Wagnon, Charlie McDuffie, Elizabeth LeFlore and Hudson Sowell; and Mar. 24 – Rachel Klawinsky, Chris Lewis and Justin McCoury.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Mar. 19 – Will and Flor Kettler, 10 years; Mar. 22 – Dillon and Erin Hughes, seven years; and Mar. 22 – Ryan and Megan Rutledge, seven years.

Our sympathy goes out to the family of Bruno Maciejeski who died on Sunday, Mar. 7. His funeral service and burial took place on Saturday, March 13 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Bruno was a big supporter of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and always enjoyed stopping by for coffee and visiting with Sheriff Don Sowell. His wife Pat and all her family are in our thoughts and prayers. Bruno, the 1956 Valedictorian of Richards High School and owner of Big M Construction Co., will be missed by so many.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.