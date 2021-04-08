Commissioner Mallett offers neighborhood meetings

Grimes County Commissioner, Chad Mallett, wrote us regarding the process for the county to adopt Darrell Hall roads into the county roadway inventory.

“There needs to be individuals within each subdivision that take the lead, get the word out, and help collect the releases,” Mallett wrote. “We can schedule an informative meeting to let residents know the process.”

Mallett continue, “It is in the hands of the residents in the subdivision. Each landowner must sign the Agreement and Release regarding Public Road. Once this is done, a road district can be created by Commissioner’s Court. Once created, residents within the district will vote on a bond for construction to bring roads up to county standards. If passed, construction can be completed, and roads can be adopted by the county.”

Please drop Commissioner Mallett a note, Chad.Mallett@ grimescountytexas.gov, to learn more about the process and to volunteer to help organize homeowners in each DH neighborhood to join in with an informational group meeting.

Look for your April/May Bedias Community Newsletter in your mailbox this week. Our community newsletter is published every other month throughout the year and is a useful tool to keep abreast of community events and organizations.

It is likely many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted in the near term. Please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

The Bedias Museum and Library expects to remain closed for a while longer due to COVID-19 concerns, but Mackie reminds us that free children’s and adult books continue to be available on the front porch of the library at any time. Want to know more about our wonderful library programs? Please go to the library page, www.facebook. com/BediasLibrary or www.facebook.com/BediasLibrary Home and please consider becoming a library volunteer and a financial supporter. And please drop by the library annex to see the interesting artworks and exhibits on display.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women's Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is February/March), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@ gmail.com.

Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please hold the Mary Wakefield family in your hearts and prayers on her recent passing. Please hold Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

