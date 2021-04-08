Evergreen Baptist has fun Easter

Evergreen Baptist Church celebrated Palm Sunday, March 28 with a full house of members and visitors. The service was enjoyed by all in attendance. Following the service, the people enjoyed a covered dish meal of all sorts of good eats. Then there was an Easter Egg hunt with approximately 30 children hunting eggs. A picture was taken of the children and all the adults that attended.

Steve and Jean Biggs recently returned from a graveside service for their son Bradley Steven Biggs in Fremont, Indiana. The service was held Friday, March 19. He was born Dec. 9, 1970 to Steve and his first wife Jeanette in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He passed away Dec. 7, 2020 and was a member of Special Forces 101 Airborne Divisions 82nd. United States Army. He served from 2009- 2014. Brad leaves behind two children, his parents and many loved ones and friends. Do remember all of them in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club was held at the Keith Community Center with a small number attending. The meeting began with a covered dish meal that was enjoyed by all in attendance. There was a variety of business discussed and acted upon. This was the first meeting in several months, partly because of bad weather and partly because of Coronavirus. Hopefully now things will get back to normal.

Happy birthday this week to the following: March 30 – June Templeton; April 4 – Dustin Timm, Gracie Mae Lee, Cody Duane Jones; April 5 – Crystal Goza Wall; April 6 – John Pinckney Hicks Jr. April 8 – Willie Marion Snook, Tony Compian Sr., Rev. Merrill Bailey, Mason Trant House, Manual Simmons; April 10 – Janie Compion, Jada Lynn Bar nett, Howard Kenneth Jones Jr. Do hope that your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to the following: Brannon and Sierra Lynn Wilson Crawford, married April 4, 2014; Shane and Casie Hardy Drachenberg, married April 6, 2013; Rev. Faron and Abigail Cura Thebeau, married April 6, 2013; Tyler and Brina Templeton McCullough, married April 6, 2013; Lance Douglas and Tammy Layne Gonce Anderson, married April 7, 2001. Do join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.