Evergreen Fish Fry Apr. 23

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club was held at the Keith Community Center Thursday, March 24, with a fair crowd attending and two visitors. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all. During the business meeting it was announced there will be a bake sale Saturday, Apr. 16, with the location being announced later. This will be the first bake sale in two years due to Coronavirus. The money will be used for club insurance and other expenses.

During the storm a couple weeks ago, the pavilion at Cross Cemetery was destroyed. There was other damage to buildings in the Cross Community. Tin was scattered across the pasture. Hopefully this will be taken care of soon.

The monthly meeting of the Iola North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star No 458 was held Monday, March 27, at their lodge hall in North Zulch with a good number attending. The meeting began with a covered dish meal and enjoyed by all. During the meeting one member became ill and had to go home. Hopefully she will be better soon. The names of others that were ill were mentioned and prayed for as well.

The annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Zion Cemetery Sunday, Apr. 17, at 7 a.m. Rev. Darren Ely of King Oaks Church will preside. Following the service, breakfast will be served at Zion Methodist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. Make plans to come out and celebrate the resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Travis and Cherokee Stewart and her son Joey Ray Edmison of Dallas were in the area to attend services at Evergreen Baptist Church Sunday, March 27. It was good to have them in services. Travis grew up in the church and it is always good to have him and his family visit.

The Evergreen Fish Fry will be held at Iola Fire Department Saturday, Apr. 23, from 5-7 p.m. Master fish fryer, James Ray Trant, and his team will do a good job. There will be a silent auction with a variety of baked goods and other items. Money raised will help send the children of Evergreen Baptist Church to camp. Make plans to come out and make this the best event ever.

Palm Sunday service at Evergreen Baptist Church is Sunday, Apr. 10, at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow service in the fellowship hall. There will be an egg hunt for the children. Come out and fellowship with fellow Christians.

Happy birthday this week to the following: Apr. 1 – Paula Wells; Apr. 4 – Dustin Timm, Gracis Mae Lee, Cody Duane Jone, Alec Pointer; Apr. 5 – Crystal Goza Wall; Apr. 6 – John Pinckney Hicks Jr.; Apr. 8 – Mason Trant House, Manuel Simmons; Apr. 9 – Tony Compian Sr., Willie Marion Snook. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to: Brannon and Sierra Lynn Wilson Crawford, married Apr. 4, 2014; Rev. Farnon W. and Abigail Cura Thebeau, married Apr. 6, 2013; Tyler and Briana Templeton McCulloch, married Apr. 6, 2013; Lance Douglas and Tammye Layne Anderson, married Apr. 7, 2001. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.