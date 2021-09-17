Free bingo at Grimes County VFW

Thank you again to all the dedicated customers and all of our new customers for coming to the WHCVFD first Saturday fundraiser. It was a great success as we sold out! Actually, the day was a little crazy but with the personalities of all of us working, we made it through the day laughing and appreciating each other’s help.

Free Bingo is still going on at the Grimes VFW Post 4006 on Tuesday nights beginning at 5:30 p.m. New rules have been placed and now no one under 18 can play which is not good because we had youngsters come that have a fantastic time, especially when a winner shares their card with the kiddo. Prizes are very limited but watching some of those players get excited about winning is what fun is. One of the couples last night at my table were picking on each other, so I moved over. Of course, I was joking as were they, but other players got a kick out of that. Nowadays, we need a giggle and a smile to somewhat forget for a little awhile about all the chaos in our lives. Come out and enjoy playing and maybe enjoy a cold adult beverage in the air conditioning.

My short babysitting gig is so peaceful. I just hold and watch. Sometimes I get to feed him too. If Chucky is around, he tries to take his little nephew away from me. That is not fair!

The Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary will be having the Patriot’s Pen (grades 6-8) and the Voice of Democracy (grades 9-12) again this year. The deadline for both of these contests is midnight on Oct. 31. I have sent information to all the Grimes County school counselors and if you know a student interested, please contact them or call me. The monetary awards are not that large on the Post level, but winners are forwarded up to District, State and then National and that is where the “big bucks” come into play.

The Ladies Circle of Salem Lutheran met on Wednesday for potluck on the second Sunday of the month, the District meeting on Oct. 3 and we began planning for election of officers and our upcoming Thanksgiving meal. If any member wishes to join, please come and enjoy the fellowship in our group.

I know how to add steps to my day - decorate the main hall at the VFW Post and do some weed-eating. Thank goodness I have a riding lawnmower!

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list also.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Sept. 19 – Charles Falco, Gloria Clepper, Elva Mahaffey; Sept. 20 – Brock Addicks; Sept. 21 – Nolan Davis; Sept. 24 – Cole Abke, Jane Clepper. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Sept. 16 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. at Educational Bldg.

Sept. 16 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, monthly meeting.

Oct. 3 – Ladies Circle District meeting, Salem Lutheran.

Oct. 23 – District 17 VFW meeting, Post 4006.

Oct. 31 – Deadline for VFW Post 4006 two student contests.

November 6 – Veterans Day Celebration.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-8705284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.