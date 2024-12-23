Grimes Health Resource Center provides warmth

Merry Christmas Grimes County. Midsouth scholarship applications for the class of 2025 are open. All applications must be submitted online, www.midsouthelectric.com/scholarships by March 21. The Jack Threadgill Vocational Training Basic Welding class begins Jan. 6. Classes are free and will be held 8–10 weeks on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!