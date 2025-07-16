Haynie among honored guests at annex ribbon cutting

Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting July 9, for the grand opening of the new Grimes County Justice Center Annex. The program began with a welcome by Judge Joe Fauth III. Special speakers included Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Representative Trey Wharton and Lieutenant Colonel Walt Goodson, Deputy ...

