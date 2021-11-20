Iola Food Pantry distribution Nov. 22

The annual Bruce Family Reunion was held at the Keith Community Center Sunday, Nov. 7, with a good number of family members attending. Approximately 40 attended. It is estimated this is the 33rd family reunion and is the reunion of the descendants of Melva and Edna Bruce Family. The only one of their children still living is Cora Bruce Lucan. The family began gathering around 11 a.m. and stayed until 3 p.m. All had a wonderful time and are making plans to return next year.

Evergreen Baptist Church will have their Thanksgiving meal at the church Sunday, Nov. 21, the following morning worship service. The turkey, dressing and ham will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring everything else. All are invited to attend.

I would like to welcome to Iola the C.S, Hair Station & Studio. It is located on Dallas Street behind the Iola Post Office. They are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. They offer haircuts, styling, wax, beard trim and shampoo. Walk-ins are available. The owner is Connie Vickers. Her cell phone number is 979- 777-8032. Go by and try her out.

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club will be held a week early, Thursday, Nov. 18, due to Thanksgiving. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a covered dish meal. Turkey and dressing will be provided. All attending are expected to bring the rest. Come out and visit with your friends and neighbors. This will be the last meeting of the year because there won’t be a meeting in December.

The Iola Food Pantry monthly distribution of food will be at the Iola Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Saturday, Nov. 22. The hours will be from 9-11 a.m. This is open to all in need of a helping hand.

A tombstone was set in Evergreen Cemetery for Leslie Marie Route. She was born June 11, 1948 and died Sept. 4, 2021. She was the mother of Brian Route, who is married to Shelby Beene Route. May her memory be forever blessed.

Happy birthday this week to the following: Nov. 14 – Davis Lee Vaughn, Kathy Thompson, Glenn E. Lorance, Amber Dawson; Nov. 15 – Lisa Deann Rucker McKown, Darby Jordan, Quinn Costello, Curtis Wayne Hays, Ashley Jordon, Dordan Jordan; Nov. 17 – Vera Jarvis Humphrey, Michael Mike Glenn Trant, Sheyanne Rains, Herbert Morris Barney 3rd; Nov. 18 – Sherri Ann Gamble Sasson, Larry Pinson; Nov. 20 – Glenda Crenshaw, Robert Perez Sr., Ida Janice Finley Bryan. Do hpe your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to the following: Randall and Christina Griffin, married Nov. 15. Do join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.