Keith Civic Club meeting June 26 June 25, 2025 - 07:00 Posted in: CommunityColumns Iola Missionary Baptist Church had a wonderful Vacation Bible School this year. Around 65children attended. Everyone had a wonderful time. There was a contest between the girls and boys to see who could raise the most money to help build a missionary cabin in the country of Georgia. The girls won the contest. A ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!