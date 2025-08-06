Keith Civic Club planning garage sale August 06, 2025 - 08:00 Posted in: CommunityColumns This is the final report of Evergreen Baptist Church Vacation Bible School that was held a couple weeks ago. The girls won the fundraising contest. The money will go to purchase items for Beth’s Closet. Thanks to all the kids for raising money. A tombstone was recently placed in Evergreen Cemetery ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!