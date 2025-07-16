Kerr County death toll tops 100, with 161 still missing

As of press time, search teams have recovered 103 bodies in Kerr County after the devastating July 4 floods along the Guadalupe River, with Gov. Greg Abbott saying at least 161 people were still unaccounted for. President Donald Trump visited the area Friday to survey the damage, the San Antonio Express-News ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!