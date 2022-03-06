lola VFD Cookoff March 11-12

Area residents were shocked to learn of the death of Charlie Oran Mc-Duffie who died in an accident near his home in Iola Tuesday, Feb. 15. He was born March 23, 1944 in Houston, the son of Charles Oran Sr. and Mary Lillian Bean McDuffie. He was raised in Houston but spent his weekends in Iola. Mc-Duffie graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1962. He married his soulmate, Ann Herzog, who survives him.

Services for McDuffie were held Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Navasota. Visitation was held at Nobles Funeral Chapel Feb. 22. Do remember his wife and family in your prayers.

Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No 17 will have their monthly meeting Monday, March 7. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. and will be followed by their business meeting. All Masons are invited to attend.

Bedias Masonic Lodge No 651 will met at their Lodge Hall Tuesday, March 8. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. followed by their lodge meeting. All Masons are invited to attend.

Friends and family members of Jim and Teresa Kildare were sorry to learn of their home being destroyed by fire Friday, Feb. 18. The home was totally destroyed and most of their belongings were lost. Teresa was taken to the hospital with injuries. Thankfully their new home is almost ready thanks to people in the community having a home for them to move into. People have donated money and items for their benefit. Do remember them in your prayers.

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of Kirk Adkisson who recently passed away. His father, Rev. Bill Adkisson, was the former pastor of Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church from 1997-2004. Do remember this family in your prayers.

Iola Food Pantry had a good turn out Saturday, Feb. 19. There were 63 individuals or families that received assistance. The usual canned goods, sweets and a variety of fresh fruit were available. Zion United Methodist Church supplied the workers. The pantry is open the third Saturday of each month. Thanks to all who assisted in any way.

Iola Volunteer Fire Department has their annual fundraiser Friday and Saturday, March 11-12. The event includes the 9th Annual IBCA State Sanctioned Barbeque Cookoff. There will be live music Friday, a live and silent auction, fish plates, crawfish, vendor booths, kid zone and a cornhole tournament. Fish will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out. Everyone is invited to come out and help support our fire department. If you are unable to attend, monetary donations may be sent to P.O. Box 339, Iola, Texas 77861. All help is certainly appreciated.

Area residents were also sorry to learn of the death of Louis Fuller who passed away Sunday, Feb. 20. His funeral was held Friday, Feb. 25, in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held at Nobles Funeral Chapel prior to the graveside funeral. Fuller is survived by his wife, Mollie Churchwell Fuller, and their daughters Janie, Julie and their children. The Fullers owned the Carlos store until it was closed due to the overpass. Do remember all of this family in your prayers.

The death date was recently place on the tombstone of Mary Jane Robinson. She was born Feb. 13, 1938 and died Jan. 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dale Robinson, who passed away in 2017. May their memories be forever blessed.

Happy birthday this week to: Feb. 28 – Ashley Limas, Donna Binch, Kevin Simmons; March 3 – Rylan Blane Trant, Brenda Joyce Lavender Smith; March 4 – Morgan McDonald Pierce, Lori Gilley, Matt Lee, Michael Anthony Zischang, David Little, Julie Fuller Sammye Sexton Davis; March 5 – Rachel West, Brenda Beeson Jones; Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to David and Janice Harmon Crenshaw, married March 5, 1970. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936- 394-8273.