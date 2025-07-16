Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Macedonia Baptist Church VBS July 16–18

July 16, 2025 - 07:00
Free mammograms for women 40 and over will be available at Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Avenue, Thursday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to insured and uninsured women. Call 713-313-4414 for more information.   Macedonia Baptist Church, 6957 CR 206, in Plantersville invites all surrounding sister churches ...

