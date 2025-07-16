Macedonia Baptist Church VBS July 16–18

Free mammograms for women 40 and over will be available at Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Avenue, Thursday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to insured and uninsured women. Call 713-313-4414 for more information. Macedonia Baptist Church, 6957 CR 206, in Plantersville invites all surrounding sister churches ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!