Macedonia Homecoming Revival Sept. 17–19

September 22, 2025 - 12:09
Posted in:
Community
Columns
Sorry for any inconvenience with the Plantersville News Column. I took a mini vacation to the UK and Europe. Thanks for your calls and concerns.  Plantersville’s annual Trunk and Treat on a Dirt Street is Oct. 23.   The 4-H Fashion and Interior Design Workshop is Saturday, Sept. 27, beginning at 9 a.m.

