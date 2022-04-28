Masonic Lodge meetings May 2-3

The Sunrise Service at Zion Cemetery Sunday, April 17, was well attended despite drizzly weather. The service was conducted by Rev. Darren Ely of King Oaks Church. A special part of the service is when his wife and several of their children quoted a long scripture that was part of the sermon. Following the service, breakfast consisting of eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy and drinks was served at Zion United Methodist Church.

Make plans to attend the monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club Thursday, Apr. 28, at the Keith Community Center. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the business meeting. Guest speaker is Constable Dale Schaper who will speak on community safety. Hope everyone makes plans to come hear him speak.

There was a service held at the Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No 17 Thursday, April 14. One member was promoted to a Master Masons degree. Prior to the degree, a meal with pulled pork sandwiches and chips was served. The meeting was well attended by members of the lodge and Masons from other lodges.

Members of Keith Civic Club held a bake sale at Aurora’s on Highway 30 Saturday, April 16. A good amount of money was raised that will help pay the clubs insurance for the year. Thanks to all who contributed in any way.

Evergreen Baptist Church had a good service Easter Sunday. Prior to worship service, donuts and drinks were served. There was good attendance and several visitors. Some attended that were absent for some time.

Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge will meet Monday, May 2, at their lodge hall. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. followed by their meeting. Bedias Masonic Lodge No 651 will meet Tuesday, May 3, beginning with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. All Masons are invited to attend meetings.

Iola Food Pantry had a good turnout Saturday, April 16. There were approximately 65 families that came for assistance. The pantry is open the third Saturday of the month to anyone in need of a helping hand.

Happy birthday this week to: April 24 – Bonnie Farmer Duke, Emma Elizabeth Trant; April 26 – Gene Curtis Darby, Thelma Leachman, Mervin Chesnutt; April 27 – Judy Marie Guest, Ricky Mc-Dougald, Caren Ann Trant, Anthony Tate Shaw, Shelby Butts; April 28 – Janis Ruen; April 29 – Donny Hair; April 30 – Marvinee Kolbachinski Hare, Noah Hill, Joshua Marion Snook. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to the following: C.W. Trey and Tiffany Bright Topping, married April 27, 2013; Steve and Jean Biggs, married April 28, 1987; Aaron and Heather Tackett, married April 30. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936- 394-8273.