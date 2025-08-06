Men Making Moves Back 2 School event Aug. 9 August 06, 2025 - 08:00 Posted in: CommunityColumns Macedonia Baptist Church, 6957 CR 206, in Plantersville and Pastor Earnest Heard Jr. invites Grimes County to their Family and Friends Day, Sunday, Aug.10, at 2 p.m. Pastor John Hubbard and Mt. Olive will be the special guests. Texas Farm Bureau is hosting a free class on farming for students in ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!