Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Grimes Health Resource Center provides warmth
Next article
It was nice to finally meet you

Merry Christmas from White Hall

December 24, 2024 - 08:00
Posted in:
Community
Columns
Article Image Alt Text

The lyrics “rain dripping off the brim of my hat” by Charlie Pride would have been an excellent tune Saturday at the cemetery. Since I don’t wear a hat, rain dripping from the ends of my hair was what happened. Two 4–H groups, Courtney–White Hall and Anderson Charm and Sewing, sponsors,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024