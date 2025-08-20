Navasota Daddy–Daughter Dance, Sept. 13

If your child needs a backpack and school supplies to start the school year, email Commissioner David, Tullos@david.tullos@grimescountytexas.gov or call, 936-306-3604. Free mammograms for women 40 and over will be available at Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Avenue, Thursday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to insured ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!