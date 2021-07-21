New Gun Raffle begins Aug. 29

Winner number 47 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, July 18. The winner of a Remington 783, 270 is Tom Katri of Conroe. The next drawing will take place Sunday, July 25. A new 52-week gun raffle will begin Aug. 29, so if you are interested in buying raffle tickets for this upcoming raffle, contact Marcy Pavlock, 936-661-6662 or Mike Wetuski, 936-870- 6836. I also have some to sell so you can contact me, 936-870-6842. Tickets are $100 each. Hurry, only 500 will be sold.

The Anderson-Shiro Elementary will be hosting Popsicles on the Playground Thursday, July 29 from 6-7 p.m. This come and go event is a great opportunity for your children to get to know other students, teachers and families. Don’t miss it.

Don and I attended the 50th Anniversary of the John Alexander and Laura Hilton Sowell family reunion on Sunday at the Kimbro Center in Madisonville. This reunion was organized on the third Sunday of July in 1971, and has continued since then. The reunion has been held in various places but in the past years it has taken place in Madisonville. Like so many family reunions these days, the numbers are sadly dwindling but the pot luck dinner stays delicious year after year.

Mallory Kay Molitor, daughter of Michael and Frances Molitor of Anderson, fell in love first - then married David Palmer Kennedy, son of Nancy Kennedy and the late Moffart Kennedy of North Carolina, on July 2, 2021. The ceremony and reception were held at Stillwater Meadow in Aledo, TX. David came from South Carolina to Texas to get his master’s in music from Texas Tech. David is the Director of Percussion for the Godley ISD and Mallory is the College Counselor and Registrar for Dallas Lutheran High School. These newlyweds will make their home in Fort Worth.

Monday morning, July 12, was a sad day in Anderson and Grimes County. Our retired Grimes County Tax Assessor/Collector Connie Perry died suddenly at her home that morning. Connie was a long-time friend to many – more than anyone could count. She knew everyone and everyone that knew her loved her! Besides being our good and loyal friend, Don and I have so many good memories from all the days we knew her. Connie and Don always ran on the same election cycle which meant we went to all the political rallies time and time again. Each time before it was her turn to speak, Connie always whispered to Don, “I’m so nervous” and Don would tell her “just get up there and tell them you would like their vote and you will always take their tax dollars with a smile.” It became quite hilarious over the years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her children Danielle and Hershey, and their families, and to all of her friends who will have an empty place in their hearts.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: July 22 – Norma Molitor, Tucker Foster, Chandler Katkoski, Nikki Sechelski, Rheaghan Meyer and Bridget Kelley; July 23 – LaNell Szymzcak, Sharon Matney, Stephanie Lowry, Raley Nienstedt, Morgan Hitchcock, Cole Hacker, Lucia Core, Quinten Schweitz and Dennis Zonneveld; July 24 – Nikki Zonneveld; July 25 – Elizabeth Nowak, Halle Hargrove, Jacie McCarty, Rhonda Hare, Darlene Lavender, Jamie Miller and Brandon Core; July 26 – John Williams; July 27 – Bristol Cosby; and July 28 – Rachel Muegge, Preston Szymanski, Emily Jones and Shawn VanHorn.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: July 22 – Donald and Mary Yargo, 43 years; July 23 – Don and Gail Sowell, 33 years; July 23 – Gerald and Laura Purcell, 55 years; July 23 – Jason and Ashley Andruss, five years; July 23 – Brian and Talitta Coleman, 27 years; July 25 – Jim and Pat Moran, 57 years; July 25 – Herb and Georgia Abraham, 51 years; and July 28 – Michael and Susan Wisnoski, 42 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936- 870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.