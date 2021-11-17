Perfect weather for Veterans Parade

Saturday was a good day for a parade. The Veterans Day parade was held in downtown Navasota. Unfortunately, I didn’t attend because I was working the Post, but I did get feedback from people who came to the Post to visit with veterans, take advantage of the information from the representatives of the Veterans Benefits Office (Houston) and enjoy the baked goodies and raffle items the Auxiliary had to offer. The parade participants indicated they were larger in numbers than the spectators. I wish I could fix that.

Personally, I want to thank all the people who graciously donated items, to those who purchased tickets for our raffles and to the Grimes VFW Auxiliary Post 4006 Auxiliary members for their constant efforts to work for our veterans. The State slogan for this year is “We Tip Our Hats to Vets.”

Everyone knows I am partial to veterans; my dad was one, as well as my daughters’ dad. Did you know there was a group of men who co-signed a note with South Central Texas Savings and Loan Association in Brenham on May 28, 1962 for $40,000.00 in order to build the current facility we have in Navasota? The actual charter to organize as Grimes County VFW Post 4006 was signed January 7, 1945. I still need to research to find out what happened between those dates.

I may miss some names but there are veterans buried at Salem Lutheran whose names are on the contract such as Leonard Abke, Jessie Shimshack, Albin Finke, Herman Busse, Ed Druckhammer, Melvin Busse, Ernest Hinze, Jr. and Julius Gerke. Please forgive me if I have missed some names as the contract photo is difficult to read by these old eyes.

Not only did all these men sign to guarantee the loan would be paid but first of all, they fought and served your country in order that your freedom was paid for. Let that sink in.

For Veterans Day I decided to place approximately 32 flags at the Salem cemetery. The wind was blowing somewhat, and it was actually a beautiful sight to see those US flags waving.

The Courtney/White Hall 4-H is having two fundraisers. On Saturday, Nov. 20, they will be having their usual chicken spaghetti (to go) and desserts galore for sale. They will set up at the White Hall Store by 9:30 a.m. to take advantage of all the baked goods and the chicken spaghetti will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., unless they sell out sooner.

In addition, the parents of this group are having their own fundraiser and those sales will begin on this same date. RW Genetics and K&C Meat Processing have made a generous donation to this 4-H group. Cards are sold for $20 each in which you could win a fully processed half of a hog (300 lbs). Only 54 cards per half will be sold so chances are pretty good at being a winner. Once the two decks of cards are purchased, the drawing will be held. Stop by the White Hall Store on Nov. 20 and help these youngsters out. For additional information, you may contact either Linda Robbins, 979-219-0579 or Kaitlin Mikulin, 936-870-5242.

The Salem Ladies Circle had an enjoyable meeting Wednesday. D’Ann Binder shared a wonderful spiritual growth story, plans were finalized for the potluck luncheon on Sunday, Christmas party plans verified, and the church calendar is in the works for 2022.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer lists. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Marilyn Frenzel, Lois Bell, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Glenn Binder, Laura Pursley, Butch Fields, Mary Whatley, Mary Fontaine, Dwayne Fontaine and Alexander Hanna.

If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list, as well as, all families who have relatives who may be ill.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Nov. 21 – Shelton Eppler, Margaret Falco, Justin Nobles, Todd & Darlene Hertel; Nov. 22 – Miranda Schroeder; Nov. 23 – Karen Winter; Nov. 24 – Susie Busse; Nov. 25 – Johnny Alvarez, Pauline Kaspar; Nov. 26 – Scott Hulgan, Reed Schaefer; Nov. 27 – Valerie Offutt, Amanda Clepper. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Nov. 18 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. until we decide to quit.

Nov. 18 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, meal at 6:30 p.m., meetings at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 – Courtney/White Hall 4-H fundraisers at White Hall Store beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day.

Dec. 4 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out.

Dec. 6 – WHCVFD business meeting, 7 p.m. at the station.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936- 870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.