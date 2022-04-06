Planning for Easter

Spring proves to be a busy season for Grimes County with farmers and ranchers getting things ready and beginning planting season, students preparing for graduation and spring sports happening almost every night of the week.

Richards ISD Baseball is in full swing and making the best of their season playing all home games at Kate Barr Ross Fields in Huntsville. RISD continues to work towards utilizing the 2021 approved bond with projects like the baseball field in the works now. Our young athletes prove to be versatile, currently earning a 3-2 standing in their season. Senior Night is Friday, Apr. 8, to celebrate and honor seniors at Kate Barr Ross Park beginning at 4:15 p.m. The scheduled game will follow immediately after.

Posted March 7 - RISD will begin the hunt for a new Librarian as Kara Hughes will leave RISD soon. Hughes has been a vital asset to RISD and has also spent a number of years organizing book gardens, reading programs and local community programs such as the Richards Civic Club. The position currently posted on the RISD website requires the ideal applicant to be Librarian Certified, or currently a Certified Teacher willing to gain their Librarian Certification. Pay is based on the current approved RISD pay scale. For more information visit www.richardsisd.net click on community, then open positions.

Richards Masonic Lodge will host their annual Richards Classic Car Show at Yankees Tavern, Saturday, Apr. 9, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and awards at 2 p.m. Donations raised during the event will go towards the RISD Scholarship fund, the event will have 20 awards to be distributed for cars, trucks, jeeps and bikes.

Spring brings Easter and many churches in our area are busy planning their Easter Services:

Union Grove kicks off their Spring Celebrations with their annual Chili Cook off Saturday Apr. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Apr. 15 the Union Grove Choir will host their Easter Worship Service, and on Saturday Apr. 16 they will have an Easter Egg hunt on the church grounds. Sunday Apr. 17 the group will also have Easter church services.

Richards United Methodist Church will host their Children’s Easter Services Sunday, Apr. 10 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with their Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday Apr. 16, serving pizza on the church grounds following the egg hunt.

Upcoming Events

Apr. 9 - Richards Classic Car Show at Yankee’s Tavern and Union Grove Chili Cook Off.

Apr. 11 - Senior Night at Kate Barr Ross starting at 4:15 p.m.

Apr. 11 – JH and HS Track meet at Fayetteville ISD 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 - RISD Baseball at Kate Barr Ross Field 2, 4:30 p.m.

Apr. 11 – 14 RISD Book Fair.

Apr. 14 - RISD Baseball at Roundtop Carmine, 6 p.m.

Apr. 15 - Union Grove Baptist Church Easter Choir Service 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 - Union Grove and Richards United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunts.

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarrafamily23@gmail.com or on Facebook@www.facebook.com/lucky.ybarra.23.