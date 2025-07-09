Provide input on Navasota Comprehensive Plan

A Place of Grace on CR 313 has a Community Blessing Box in front of their building. Items may also be donated. Go check it out. Navasota is hosting a town hall meeting Monday, Aug. 4, from 6–8 p.m. at the Navasota Center, 103 Stadium Drive, in Navasota. Help shape Navasota's ...

