Richards residents work to stay informed

It almost feels like we are pushed from one holiday to another. Easter is now over so should we start prepping for Mother’s Day? Churches across Grimes County celebrated the ultimate sacrifice, and the truest form of love in Jesus Christ, but it can be hard to remember and continue that spirit of sacrifice and love when society pushes us from one holiday to the next so quickly.

Our community is full of people who love to do good. Recently a local couple rescued a family of pups and their mother and ensured they were now safe with the Grimes County Animal Rescue. The group needs help with their care and have built a wish list on Amazon which you can make purchases from. To find the list on Amazon search Grimes County Animal Rescue or visit their Facebook wwpage for additional details.

Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. Richards Civic Club will host the Richards ISD school board to provide information for the upcoming School Bond election. Beginning April 19 – April 27 residents of the Richards ISD area will have the opportunity to vote early for or against the approval of a bond for much needed school improvements. Election day is Saturday, May 1. The RISD board will be available for discussion, and to present plans for the bond if approved. The meeting is open to the public and will be hosted by the civic club at their building in Richards. For more information on voting locations, times, and precincts within Richards ISD, please visit the Grimes County Elections website, https://www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/Elections .

May 1 is a busy day for Grimes County residents-City and School Elections will be held that Saturday. Once you’re done voting, be sure to stop by the Grimes County Animal Rescue Fund Fest at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. The event will support the animal rescue and their plans for a rescue center/shelter. Live music, food and other booths will be available. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Don’t forget, April 17 at Yankees Tavern in Carlos, the Richards Masonic Lodge will be hosting their Classic Car show-with all donations benefitting RISD seniors this year. With a raffle, music and food, it’s sure to be a great event. Then on April 24, at the White Hall Community Center-another classic car show will happen in honor of the White Hall Community Center Birthday Bash.

As Eleanor Roosevelt said “Happiness is not a goal…. It’s a by-product of a life well lived.”

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarrafamily23@gmail.com or on Facebook @www.facebook.com/lucky.ybarra.23.