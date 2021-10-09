RISD athletes prove strong

The start of the 2021 school year has proven to be full of success for RISD, with junior high and high school athletes continuing to compete strongly in volleyball and track. The Junior High Cross-Country team won first place at the Burton ISD Meet. The results reflected the dedication to conditioning and endurance from the group of 11 athletes. With the Lady Panthers recently taking first and second in the Navasota freshman and varsity volleyball tournaments, the girls look towards grabbing additional wins against McDade and Burton. RISD Varsity plays against Burton Friday, Oct. 8, at 4:30 p.m.

Richards Volunteer Fire Department announced the date of the annual BBQ fundraiser- Saturday, Nov. 6. BBQ will be served starting at 9 a.m. until they run out. Their annual fundraiser helps with a multitude of costs, with the main concern- raising enough money to purchase a new tanker. A live auction will also be held starting at noon.

Richards Civic Club will be hosting their annual Main Street Halloween Oct. 30, from 1 - 7 p.m. This year the group will have their Book Garden, where trunk-o-treaters can snag free books, a haunted house, multiple candy booths, games and will also sell BBQ. All proceeds from the BBQ sale will go towards the Civic Club and future projects.

Richards 4-H is not one to be left out of the ghouling season and will be carving pumpkins as well as learning about pumpkins: their use, foods and related. The group starts at 6 p.m. and will also have open arena time as well. Richards ISD PTO group announced fundraising for their new playground project. The group will work on funding playground equipment for multiple ages. For more information on either of these topics please call Mandi, 936-825-5956.

Upcoming Events:

Oct. 7 – 6 p.m.: Civic Club Food Pantry.

Oct. 8 -4:30 p.m. Home game RISD Volleyball vs. Burton 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 21- 7 p.m. RISD School Board Meeting, Cafeteria 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. GCHC Fall Festival at Historic Anderson Park.

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarra family23@gmail.com or on Facebook@www.facebook.com/lucky.ybarra.23.