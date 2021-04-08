Road construction begins in Blackberry

Road construction has begun in the Blackberry Community. County Road 207 closed March 29. We will finally receive up to date 21st century roads. It’s the little things in life we need to be thankful for. It has been a longtime coming. God is awesome and deserves all the glory.

I hope everyone enjoyed their holiday. Easter came a little early this year. Happy belated Easter and Good Friday.

Do you know a teacher who is hungry for more information about incorporating agriculture in the classroom? Have them attend the Summer Ag Institute June 14-17 in Waco. They’ll take home free resources and earn professional developmental credit too. Registration closes May 24 at noon. Find more details at https://txfb.us/TFBSAlanchor. To register go to http://txfb.us/sairegister21.

Texas Farm Bureau is hosting a photo contest – Texas is picture perfect. Capture an image of rural Texas and you could win the photo contest. Entries are due June 1. Get more details, https://tx,fb.us/TXNEphotocontest21.

A new 8.4-mile section of Highway 249 is now open. It stretches from FM 1488 in Magnolia to FM 1774 in Plantersville near Todd Mission.

The Navasota High School Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony is planned for May 28 at 8 p.m. at Rattler Stadium. We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2021. In order to maintain safety protocols, initial plans are to give each graduate 10 tickets. More details will be released as the date approaches.

Casting for CASA is hosting a Virtual Tournament April 1 till May 1. Entry fee is $50. There is $1,200 in prizes, and categories for catfish and bass. A family day at the Lake and silent auction will be May 1, at 2:30 p.m. held at Lake Somerville Marina and Campground. For more details visit wespeak4kids.org.

The Bluebonnet Festival in Chapel Hill is Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11.

Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Avenue in Navasota, is hosting Navasota Farmers Market Saturday, April 10, beginning at 9 a.m. Vendor fees are affordable at $10 a space. For more information visit the Navasota Public Library Facebook page or https://www.navasotatx.gov.

Students that will be freshman in 2021 are eligible to sign up for the Texas Farm Bureau ACTIVATE program. The online learning experience is part of the new Student Success Series. Students participating will explore career opportunities and be engaged in personal and professional etiquette. There will be a TFB virtual scavenger hunt. Modules for the free event are available June 1-30. Registration ends May 5. Find out more information at http://txfb.us/activate21 and find out more about the Student Success Series programs at http://txfb.us/StudentSucessSeries.

Grimes County Fair will be held June 2-12. Autumn Atkinson, the daughter of Rick and Lisa Atkinson of Plantersville, is a Fair Queen candidate and is selling raffle tickets for the Grimes County Fair Association. Autumn is a junior at Anderson-Shiro High School. She is sponsored by the Grimes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club.

The 9th Annual Plantersville Crawfish Festival & Cook-off is Saturday, April 24, at Plantersville Town Hall. Due to COVID-19, presale wristbands and team entry fees won’t be collected until April 1. Sign up now to reserve your team’s spot. General admission for early bird is $35. After April 20, the fee is $40. Cook-off categories include: boiled crawfish, crawfish dish, gumbo & creative drink. Other events include: crawfish eating contest, horseshoe competition, cornhole and live music all day. Visit Facebook.com/ 9th Annual Plantersville Crawfish Festival & Cook-off for more information.

Grimes County Animal Rescue is hosting their First Annual Fundraiser Festival and Concert May 1. There will be an auction, concert featuring Doug Stone, children’s activities and fun for the entire family. Contact Grimes County Animal Rescue, at 936-306-5565 or 936-873-2500 for more information. You can also go to the website, www.grimescountyanimalrescue.com or email grimescountyanimalrescue@gmail.com.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

