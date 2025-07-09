Salem Lutheran Church cancels VBS July 09, 2025 - 07:00 Posted in: CommunityColumns Unfortunately, due to the small attendance, Salem Lutheran VBS was cancelled this summer. We appreciate all the volunteers who were willing to help teach, provide snacks and the closing meal, and prepare fun games. Also, thank you to the parents who planned to send their children. Congratulations to D’Lynn Robbins ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!