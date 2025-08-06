Senior Center and raffle fundraiser Aug. 12

Anderson Food Pantry, 367 Fanthorp Street, will be open Thursday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Grimes County in need of food may participate. For more information, contact Renee Fredwood, 936-873-5005. Fanthorp Inn, 579 S. Main Street in Anderson will be open Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9 ...

